Argos sign Americans Dare Rosenthal and Atlias Bell

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed American offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal and American defensive lineman Atlias Bell.

Rosenthal, 24, spent time with the Philadelphia Stars (USFL) and DC Defenders (XFL) in 2023 and the Atlanta Falcons as a mini-camp invite in 2022. The six-foot-seven, 327-pound offensive lineman played for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021, starting 12 of 13 games at left tackle for the SEC school.

The Louisiana native would suit up for his home state LSU Tigers from 2018 to 2020, playing in 12 games, starting eight, and helping the Tigers win the National Championship in 2019.

Bell, 25, attended the University of Houston (2019-2022) and recorded 83 tackles, 15.5 for loss, eight sacks, and one forced fumble in 37 games for the Cougars. The six-foot-one, 275-pound defensive lineman was a Pro Football Focus All-Conference player as a senior and was rated as PFF’s fifth-rated edge rusher nationally.

Born in New Orleans, Bell attended Iowa Western before UH where he helped the team to a 10-1 record and a bowl game victory in his second season.