Elks sign American DB Brian Hughes Jr.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Brian Hughes Jr., the club announced Tuesday.

Hughes Jr. played his senior year at Bethel University TN (2023), where he received Second Team All Mid-South Conference honours.

In 13 games for the Wildcats he racked up 84 total tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception and two pass deflections.

Prior to joining Bethel University, the native of Richmond Hill, Ga., appeared in 11 games for Kentucky Christian University in 2022, recording 57 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions.