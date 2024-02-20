Lions sign American DB Duke Dawson

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that American defensive back Duke Dawson has been signed to the training camp roster.

Dawson (five-foot-11, 182 pounds) moves north after six seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a 26-game stint with the Denver Broncos from 2019-2020 where he recorded 27 combined tackles (17 solo, 10 assisted) and two pass breakups. He then suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2020 campaign and was assigned to the practice roster to begin 2021 after being activated from the PUP list.

The native of Cross City, FL began 2022 in training camp with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad that October.

A second-round pick (56th overall) of the New England Patriots in 2018, Dawson didn’t see any action in his rookie season after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season. He was then traded to the Broncos in August 2019.

Dawson suited up in 48 games with the Florida Gators from 2014-2017 while registering 82 combined tackles (56 solo, 26 assisted), six interceptions, 23 pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. The defensive playmaker earned Honourable Mention All-American honours by SB Nation in his senior season.