Bombers add a trio of Americans

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday that the club has signed three American players: offensive tackle Kendall Randolph, defensive tackle Kenny Randall and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel.

Randolph (six-foot-four, 300 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks last May and suiting up for three preseason games before his release.

Randolph played four years at Alabama (2019-2022) and played in 53 games at guard, tackle and tight end for the Crimson Tide. He started six games as a tight end in 2020 while serving as the backup left tackle and played in 13 games as Alabama won the CFP National Championship.

Randall (six-foot-four, 300 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers after attending training camp with the club in 2022 and spending last year with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL where he played in 10 games and registered 2.5 quarterback sacks and 16 tackles.

Randall enjoyed a solid college career with the Charleston Golden Eagles and was named First Team All-MEC Honors in 2019 and finished his collegiate career with 64 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and attending the team’s training camp.

Gemmel (six-foot-two, 225 pounds) comes to Winnipeg after playing in seven games last season with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL. He played in 42 games, starting 38, for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2017-21 before earning NFL looks from the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos in 2022. He was voted team captain with UNC in his junior season and as a senior was named Third Team All-ACC after registering 75 tackles, seven hurries, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.