Argos add American OL Nick Amoah

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday that they have signed American offensive lineman Nick Amoah.

Amoah, 24, most recently spent time with the Chicago Bears after being signed by the club in May of 2023.

RELATED

» Argos sign receiver Rasheed Bailey

» Gas On The Fire: The Way Too Early Power Rankings are here

» Nye: Everything wrong with the Way Too Early Power Rankings

» A team by team look at Free Agency

» Free Agent Tracker: Stay up to date on all the moves

The six-foot-three, 285-pound offensive lineman attended the University of California, Davis (2017-2022) and played in 45 games, starting every game in his final three seasons for the Aggies. The California native was named First Team All-Big Sky and Second Team All-American in 2022. Amoah majored in aerospace science and engineering.