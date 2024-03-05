Argos add former CFL QB Drew Tate to coaching staff

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that former CFL quarterback Drew Tate has joined the coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Tate, a 12-year CFL veteran quarterback, joins the Double Blue staff from Saskatchewan where he coached receivers in 2023.

The Texas native started his coaching career following his playing days in 2018 with Coastal Carolina before coming to the CFL as the BC Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2019. Between 2020 and 2022, Tate would coach offensive positions in the Spring League, at The University of Tennessee at Martin and Northen Iowa.

The two-time Grey Cup champion (2007, 2014) played 147 career CFL games with Calgary, Ottawa and Saskatchewan, throwing for just over 5,000 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding another 24 majors on the ground. The former University of Iowa quarterback was the 2004 Big 10 Player of the Year and 2005 Capital One Bowl MVP. He threw for 8,292 and 61 touchdowns for the Hawkeyes, ranking second in school history in completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns.