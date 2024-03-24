Zergiotis, Mauga-Clements named final CFL Combine coaches’ picks

WINNIPEG — The draft-eligible class of 2024 has completed another major milestone in their football journeys with the conclusion of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by New Era. Following several days of testing, individual drills, group teaching and one-on-ones, the prospects will now shift their focus to April 30 for the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft.

John Abbott College quarterback Jack Zergiotis from Montreal and University of Nebraska linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements from Pago Pago, American Samoa, added to their strong showings all week by being named Sunday’s Coaches’ Picks. The assembled coaches made daily selections from both sides of the ball, spotlighting each day’s top prospects. CFL.ca columnist and draft insider, Marshall Ferguson, offered additional insight into their performances.

The entirety of the bench press, the 40-yard dash and Sunday’s practice session are available on-demand for free via the league’s livestreaming and broadcast platform, CFL+.

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

Jack Zergiotis | QB | John Abbott College | Montreal

​“While he didn’t necessarily have the testing numbers he wished for, when he put the pads on, it was clear why he’s been so highly regarded. He took every rep in the team practice portion and he really ran with the opportunity. He completely bought in and had fun with it. He showcased his ability to absorb all the coaching and teaching all week long and he really displayed that today.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

Ezehiel Tieide | REC | Concordia | Lachine, Que.

Matthew Peterson | RB | Alberta | Brooks, Alta.

George Una | OL | Windsor | Toronto

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

Eteva Mauga-Clements | LB | Nebraska | Pago Pago, American Samoa*

​“He was very smooth today with great movement skills. He really fit in and he had that right mentality all week. Seeing him learn and adapt to the CFL environment so quickly and so seamlessly bodes well for him; that’s something that teams will really focus on.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

Tyshon Blackburn | DB | Alberta | Calgary

Adrian Gonalez | DL | Eastern Michigan | Leon, Mexico*

* Denotes a Global prospect

PREVIOUS COACHES’ PICKS

Day Three (Saturday)

Offence | Kevin Mital | REC | Laval | Saint-Hubert, Que.

Defence | Arthur Hamlin | DB | Colgate | Ottawa

Day Two (Friday)

Offence | Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay | OL | Laval | Rimouski, Que.

Defence | Jerrell Cummings | DB | UBC | Vancouver

