Stamps reel in LB Shaheed Salmon

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran American linebacker Shaheed Salmon.

Salmon (six-foot-one, 224 pounds) was with the Ottawa REDBLACKS from 2019 to 2022. He played 35 games for Ottawa and recorded 27 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 27 special-team teams stops, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one knockdown.

In 2022, Salmon was in uniform for all 18 games and made one start. He finished second on the REDBLACKS with 15 special-teams tackles and also had 15 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and a knockdown.

Salmon signed with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has also spent time with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football and the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League.

In 2023 for the Breakers, he played eight games and recorded 17 tackles. Following the merger of the USFL and the XFL into the United Football League, Salmon was drafted by the Memphis Showboats.

In college, Salmon played four seasons at Samford. In 44 games including 27 starts for the Bulldogs, he had 275 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four interceptions and was named first-team all-Southern Conference in both his junior and senior seasons.