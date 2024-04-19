Als add American DL Jordan Wright

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that the team has signed a deal with American defensive lineman Jordan Wright.

Wright (six-foot-five, 233 pounds) played 54 career games in six seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.

He totalled 168 career tackles, including 25 for loss. The Fort Lauderdale, FL native added 9,5 sacks, 15 breakdowns, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumbles recoveries. In 2022 the 25-year-old was elected one of seven team captains as a “Super Senior”.

In June 2023, he was drafted by the Arlington Renegades in the XFL.

The Alouettes also announced they have released wide receivers Keshunn Abram and Quartney Davis, defensive lineman Marcus Valdez and defensive back Raheem Wilson.