Stampeders use fourth pick on DB Benjamin Labrosse

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have selected defensive back Benjamin Labrosse with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Labrosse was one of the standouts of the CFL Combine presented by New Era, tying for the fastest 40-yard dash with a 4.51 seconds time while showcasing his coverage ability in team drills.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 CFL Draft

» Where To Watch: 2024 CFL Draft broadcast info

» First-and-Joel: Elks select Dublanko first overall

» REDBLACKS take Nick Mardner second overall

» Roughriders select OL Kyle Hergel with third pick

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The former McGill Redbird sat out 2023 to focus on academics, but earned All-Canadian honours in 2022 after starting all eight games and registering 32 total tackles, including 29 solos, for an average of four tackles per contest. He also returned four punts for 79 yards, an average of 19.8 per return – and ran back six kickoffs for 121 yards and a lofty 20.2 average.

Labrosse is the first McGill player to be selected in the first round since 2002 when John McDonald went seventh overall. The defensive back is also McGill’s highest pick since Val St. Germain in 1994.