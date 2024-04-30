Making the Call: CFL Global Draft picks hear from teams

TORONTO — The 2024 CFL Global Draft offers teams the opportunity to add talent from all over the world.

The Edmonton Elks started things off with American-Samoan linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements, followed by the Ottawa REDBLACKS selecting Australian punter Matt Hayball.

It’s the culmination of months and years of work for prospects as they wait to begin their professional careers. It’s also a crucial point for scouts, coaches and executives, who work exhaustingly all year-round to evaluate these players.

CFL.ca brings you reactions from teams and players during the 2024 CFL Global Draft.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE

» View the entire 2024 CFL Global Draft

» Draft Ready: 4 things to know about Eteva Mauga-Clements

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 CFL Draft

» Where To Watch: 2024 CFL Draft broadcast info

» 2024 CFL Draft Tracker: View the entire selection order

» Global Draft: Elks take LB Eteva Mauga-Clements No. 1

» Mock Draft 2.0: Who will go first overall?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

🗣️ Lets get the work in 🗣️ Eteva Mauga-Clements (@Emauga22) sends his first message to the fans as a member of the Edmonton Elks. #OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/bSeuTBrke9 — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) April 30, 2024

Got our guy🛬 We are proud to select P Matt Hayball from 🇦🇺 as our second overall pick in the #GlobalDraft! pic.twitter.com/ke6KB4rRLn — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) April 30, 2024

"You're a hell of a football player, man — we're hyped to have you!" Relive the moment Head Coach Corey Mace connected with Global Pick Tyrone Taleni! pic.twitter.com/U7kNhV2s1A — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) April 30, 2024

"We Global!" 🌏 The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected two prospects in the 2024 CFL Global Draft — Tyrone Taleni & Jordy Sandy. 📰 https://t.co/DSAgaAKi0g pic.twitter.com/jSYstJ8b1S — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) April 30, 2024

With the 4th overall pick in the #GlobalDraft, the Stampeders select 🇳🇿 receiver Ron Tiavaasue! Welcome to Calgary, @AhlamRon!#TogetherWeRide🐎 pic.twitter.com/km6CRlPIct — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) April 30, 2024

The 2024 #CFL Global picks are in! 🌎 The #BCLions select P/K Carl Meyer 🇿🇦 (round 1, pick 6) & P Tory Taylor 🇦🇺 (round 2, pick 15) Welcome to the Den 🦁 pic.twitter.com/NLMtGIRFLb — BC LIONS (@BCLions) April 30, 2024

We have selected Jeremy Edwards & Denzel Daxon in this year's CFL Global Draft. pic.twitter.com/nIq7d5mEwK — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) April 30, 2024

We have selected linebacker Fabian Weitz of the @CenturionsCGN with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/9EEqr0Gyzj — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) April 30, 2024