Draft April 30, 2024

Making the Call: CFL Global Draft picks hear from teams

Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The 2024 CFL Global Draft offers teams the opportunity to add talent from all over the world.

The Edmonton Elks started things off with American-Samoan linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements, followed by the Ottawa REDBLACKS selecting Australian punter Matt Hayball.

It’s the culmination of months and years of work for prospects as they wait to begin their professional careers. It’s also a crucial point for scouts, coaches and executives, who work exhaustingly all year-round to evaluate these players.

CFL.ca brings you reactions from teams and players during the 2024 CFL Global Draft.

