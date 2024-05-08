Argos sign American receiver Zach Peterson

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday they have signed American receiver Zach Peterson.

Peterson, 24, spent two seasons at The University of Michigan (2022-2023) where he played 15 games and won a NCAA National Championship with the Wolverines last season.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound receiver spent 2018-2021 at Furman University where he caught 16 passes for for 251 yards and one touchdown.