CFL teams hit the field for Rookie Camps

Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — It’s almost that favourite time of the year for every football fan in Canada.
Teams have started hitting the field across the country with rookies taking the spotlight to earn their first CFL experience alongside some veteran faces.
CFL.ca brings you the first peak into Rookie Camps.
Hear from general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson following Day 1 of Rookie Camp!
📽️ Watch full video: https://t.co/dtmr7eJL1J#TogetherWeRide🐎 pic.twitter.com/s3nBzxGsRA
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 8, 2024
Milt, Milt, Milt pic.twitter.com/mDZTynEQM6
— Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) May 8, 2024
Tell ‘em, Trev!
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 8, 2024
This is like that 'Like Mike' movie but it's @MiltStegallTSN channelling his own powers…#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/P1NGnMrEUD
— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) May 8, 2024
Office views 😍
📸 Photo gallery: https://t.co/IDrTMQaVah#TogetherWeRide🐎 pic.twitter.com/TYb71OzR39
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 8, 2024
Day 1 pic.twitter.com/vQxE7m8LZw
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 8, 2024
Still got it at 54, @MiltStegallTSN 😀
@Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/STESbXCE28
— Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) May 8, 2024
Receiver Auden Tate (@lil_t8te) addressed the media this morning following rookie camp practice!
📽️ Watch full video: https://t.co/RDaqIE43YH#TogetherWeRide🐎 pic.twitter.com/oxFJcZtPOI
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 8, 2024