Ticats add WR Marcus Rogers

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday that they have signed American receiver Marcus Rogers.

Rogers, 24, most recently attended rookie camp with the NFL’s Chicago Bears (2024). The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Smyrna, GA played 35 games over four seasons at Troy University (2020-2023), registering 25 receptions for 331 yards.

He began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Troy.

