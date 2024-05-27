MMQB: 5 stories to keep watching in preseason

Well, that preseason Super Saturday was a lot of fun over the weekend, hey?

The first full week of the preseason schedule gave us four games on Saturday, which helped advance several storylines going into the final weekend of exhibition action. Here are the five stories I’ll be watching as we move into the final stretch of training camp 2024.

Toronto’s quarterback depth chart

It feels like Cameron Dukes remains the favourite to win the No. 1 job out of camp and his usage Saturday didn’t change that. Dukes got the preseason start for the Argos and played the first three series in a 30-13 loss to Montreal. Up against a good chunk of Alouettes starters, Dukes threw for 51 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the first quarter before taking a seat the rest of the night.

From afar, Dukes showed some impressive flashes in limited work including a sneaky little sidestep just prior to a 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall. His interception on the very next series is one Dukes would like to have back but seemed more like a product of a second-year pivot still getting fully familiar with CFL zone coverage. I think Dukes did enough to keep himself on top of the depth chart going into this weekend and likely the regular season.

Behind Dukes was newly added Nick Arbuckle, who looked slightly uncomfortable in Toronto’s offence but as is typically the case, did a nice job limiting mistakes. Arbuckle and sophomore Bryan Scott, who played the entire second half, will likely be battling it out as Toronto’s backup the rest of camp. Of the two, I thought Scott was slightly more dynamic with the knowledge he wasn’t facing Montreal’s defensive starters in the final two quarters.

Calgary’s offensive evolution

2023 saw quarterback Jake Maier make important strides in his first full year as Calgary’s full-time starter. But one thing that hampered the Stamps at times was an offence lacking a big play threat. Much of last season saw Maier opt for shorter passes to move down the field, which was reflected in his league-leading 578 attempts. In year two under Maier, however, Calgary’s offence is hoping to take a step forward. We saw some good signs on Saturday.

In playing a good chunk of the first half, Maier threw for 98 yards and a touchdown as the Stampeders beat the BC Lions 30-6. Against a Lions team that didn’t send a ton of starters, I liked Maier’s pass selection and was encouraged by a few deep shots, even if they weren’t converted. With a talented group of receivers, including a soon-returning Malik Henry, Maier has some nice options. That could be even more on display if what we saw in the exhibition opener continues into the regular season.

Mitchell’s first year in Hamilton was not what he wanted it to be. The two-time Most Outstanding Player battled injuries all season and struggled to find his groove when healthy. That’s why it was really nice to see Mitchell look in his element when he got the start against Ottawa. And remember, after showing up to camp in a walking boot there was some doubt as to Mitchell’s readiness, making Saturday’s performance that much more encouraging.

Mitchell went 10-16 and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown before he was replaced by Taylor Powell late in the second quarter. Powell showed a lot of promise as a rookie last season and is a viable option if Mitchell struggles early. But the veteran was the better of the two against the REDBLACKS and an effective Mitchell is Hamilton’s best chance to take a step forward in 2024.

Ottawa’s starting running back

The REDBLACKS were forced to scramble a little bit at tailback in the weeks leading up to training camp. First the team lost Devonte Williams, one of five 1,000-yard rushers last season, when he sustained a ruptured Achillies tendon in April. Then four days later, presumed replacement Jackson Bennett announced his retirement and now the starting running back job is very much up for grabs.

We saw a trio of rookie rushers get a chance in Ottawa’s 31-22 win over Hamilton on Saturday and all three performed generally well. I liked what I saw from former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead, who played the entire first half and racked up 18 rushing yards, 15 receiving yards and a touchdown. Following him were Kylin Hill, formerly of the Green Bay Packers and recent signing Ronnie Brown, who both performed well with their playing time. It’ll be interesting to see how this seemingly wide-open battle evolves in the final stretch of camp.

Replacing a legend

Of the difficult losses the Blue Bombers sustained over the winter, the retirement of defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat might end up being the toughest one to replace. Along with Willie Jefferson, Jeffcoat made up one half of the terrifying Texas Connection over the last five seasons. But with Jeffcoat no longer in the fold, the battle is on to win the job opposite Jefferson on Winnipeg’s defensive line.

Celestin Haba, back for a second year with the Bombers, got one of the starts at defensive end in Saturday’s 25-12 loss to Saskatchewan and is thought to be the top contender to replace Jeffcoat. Haba racked up four sacks as a rookie last season and played somewhat sparingly in the preseason opener. He’ll be challenged by the likes of sophomore TyJuan Garbutt and newcomer Chauncey Rivers as camp rolls on. Both Garbutt and Rivers recorded sacks against the Riders last Monday.