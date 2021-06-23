Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Transactions June 23, 2021

Elks announce Stafford returns to Edmonton; Elliott retires

Shannon Vizniowski/CFL.ca

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have announced on Wednesday that American wide receiver Kenny Stafford has returned to the club.

Stafford has spent parts of four season with the Green and Gold over the course of his seven-year CFL career. The Columbus native’s most productive season came as a member of Edmonton’s 2015 Grey Cup winning team. During that championship season, Stafford recorded 47 receptions for 732 yards and a team leading nine touchdowns.

RELATED
» A.J. Gass leaves Elks organization due to personal reasons
» Elks sign veteran LS Chad Rempel
» Taking special teams by the antlers: Elks need return punch
» Elks adjust staff, name Chris Rippon special teams coordinator

American wide receiver Kevin Elliott has announced his retirement from the CFL. He concludes his career having played for the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa REDBLACKS, BC Lions, and Edmonton Elks. In his five seasons, the Florida A&M product recorded 116 receptions for 1,510 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!