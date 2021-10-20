Follow CFL

Transactions October 20, 2021

Winnipeg inks running back Shaq Cooper

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — Less than a week after his release from the BC Lions, running back Shaq Cooper has found a new home.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the team has signed Cooper. The news comes on the heels of the Bombers adding a ballhawk, who is no stranger to the organization, to their secondary in defensive back Winston Rose.

Cooper joined the Lions in February, 2021 as a free agent. Before signing with BC, Cooper spent two seasons in Edmonton.

Before his release last week, the five-foot-10, 190-pounder suited up in five games for the Leos, tallying 33 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also added 11 catches for 69 yards through the air.

