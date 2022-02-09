Elks sign three including DL Stefan Charles

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed former NFLers Stefan Charles (DL) and Michael Walker (WR). The club also announced the addition of Trey Hoskins (DB) on Wednesday.

A product of the University of Regina, Charles returns to Edmonton after spending the 2019 CFL season on the team’s practice roster. Originally drafted 10th overall by the Double E in the 2013 CFL Draft, Charles most recently appeared in nine for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021, recording one sack and four defensive tackles.

A veteran of 49 NFL games, the Oshawa, Ontario product broke into the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. Over three seasons in Buffalo (2013-15), Charles appeared in 37 games and recorded 45 total tackles, including five sacks.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Sudden Impact: A team-by-team look at free agency

» Elks sign Kenny Lawler

» Ed Gainey signs deal with Edmonton

Charles spent the 2016 season with the Detroit Lions, where he appeared in 12 games and made 12 tackles. Brief stints with Jacksonville, Kansas City, and Atlanta, along with the American Alliance of Football’s San Antonio Commanders followed before landing in Edmonton.

Walker joins the Elks with experience at both the NFL and college levels as a return man.

The Boston College product spent the 2019 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning time primarily as a return man, with 18 kicks returned for 411 yards and three punt returns for 13 yards.

Walker missed the 2020 NFL season with an injury, and then spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, but didn’t see game action.

Collegiately, Walker excelled as a return man for BC, finishing his career with 2,656 kickoff return yards, along with 636 punt return yards.

Hoskins joins the Elks after spending three seasons at Weber State from 2016 to 2018. The Oakland, California native played 34 combined games for the Wildcats, recording 82 total tackles.

The six-foot-three defensive back went on to finish his collegiate career at Lincoln University (CA) in 2019.