Lions ink QB Isaac Harker, OL Jamar McGloster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions made another addition to the quarterback room on Wednesday with the signing of American free agent Isaac Harker.

Harker, 26, joins the Lions after suiting up in 32 games over the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and completing 70 passes for 706 yards.

The Lebanon, IN native attended Indiana State from 2014-2017 before transferring to Colorado School of Mines for his senior season. Harker put up excellent numbers with the Orediggers, completing 280 of 421 pass attempts (66.5 per cent) for 3,858 yards and 39 touchdowns, while adding 61 carries for 142 yards and three majors.

2022 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Lions sign kicker Sean Whyte

» Lions, Delvin Breaux agree to terms

» Back in the Den: Lions sign Purifoy

The Lions also announced the signing of American offensive lineman Jamar McGloster.

McGloster, 26, joins the squad after suiting up in five games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021. He previously spent part of the 2019 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Prior to moving north, the six-foot-seven, 308-pound lineman had NFL practice roster stints with Detroit, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New Jersey native suited up in 30 games at Syracuse from 2014-2017, starting 24 of those at right tackle.

McGloster made the ACC honour roll as a freshman and helped a Syracuse unit finish third in the conference in total offence (456.3 yards per game) in 2017.