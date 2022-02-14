Duron Carter joins Elks as defensive back

EDMONTON — Duron Carter is coming back to the CFL.

A two-time CFL All-Star at wide receiver, Carter is headed to the Edmonton Elks as a defensive back, the club announced Monday.

Carter is a veteran of six CFL seasons, having spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2013-14 and 2016), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18), Toronto Argonauts (2018), and most recently the BC Lions in 2019. Since May of last year, Carter has been the head coach at North Palm Beach Prep in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native has 343 career receptions for 4,764 yards and 30 touchdowns. His CFL All-Star seasons came in 2014 with the Alouettes (75 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns) and the Roughriders in 2017 (73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns).

While Carter has featured primarily at wide receiver throughout his career, he does have previous defensive back experience under Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones from the pair’s time in Saskatchewan.

Carter appeared as a corner back for the Riders once in 2017 and five times in 2018. Over his six CFL games on defence, Carter has two interception returns for touchdowns. His first came in his CFL defensive debut in 2017 (43 yards vs. Calgary in Week 18), and his second came in his first game on defence in 2018 (28 yards vs. Ottawa in Week 2).

Also signed Monday was Canadian running back Ante Milanovic-Litre.

The Simon Fraser University product joins the Elks after playing his first four CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-19, 2021).

Originally drafted by the Stamps 28th overall in the 2017 CFL Draft, Milanovic-Litre brings 55 regular season games of experience, featuring on special teams and at running back.

The Vancouver, B.C. native has 351 career rushing yards and two touchdowns, while registering 30 career special teams tackles.

He was a Grey Cup champion with Calgary during the Stamps championship run in 2018.

Edmonton also trimmed its roster, as Dakota Prukop (QB) and Darius Williams (DB) were released.

Prukop played eight games for the Elks last season, completing 18-of-26 pass attempts. The former Oregon quarterback threw one TD pass, while rushing for two more after joining the Green and Gold in late July last season following his release from the Stampeders.

Williams appeared in all 14 of Edmonton’s games last season as a rookie, recording 30 defensive tackles and a forced fumble.