Elks sign DL Jordan Reaves

EDMONTON — Jordan Reaves (DL) has signed with the Edmonton Elks, the club announced Tuesday.

Reaves returns to the CFL after last playing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the 2018 season.

A basketball player during his collegiate career at Brandon University (2010-2014), Reaves played the 2016 and 2018 seasons with the Riders, combining to collect 14 special teams tackles in 22 games.

Reaves spent the 2021 season with the Roughriders on the team’s injured list due to an Achilles injury suffered early in training camp. It marked the second consecutive season that injuries kept him off the gridiron after suffering a torn ACL on the second day of training camp in 2019.