REDBLACKS’ QB Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges announces retirement

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced Friday that quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges has retired from professional football.

Hodges, 26, made 16 of 38 passes for 139 yards through four games last season with the REDBLACKS, while rushing nine times for 38 yards. His retirement leaves the REDBLACKS with four QBs on the roster, with Jeremiah Masoli, Taryn Christion, Caleb Evans and Tyrie Adams, who joined the team on Thursday.

Hodges sent fans the following statement with the team’s announcement:

“I’d like to thank the REDBLACKS for bringing me to Ottawa and giving me this opportunity. I have gained a lot of respect for the CFL and its fans – particularly RNation! I’m excited to see what the future holds but I know that the next chapter in my life is going to be fun.” – Duck