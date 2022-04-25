REDBLACKS round out coaching staff with additions of Phair, Saint-Vilien

OTTAWA — With CFL training camp on the horizon, the Ottawa REDBLACKS have rounded out their coaching staff with the additions of veteran defensive line coach coach Mike Phair and former Carleton Ravens interim Head Coach Paul Eddy Saint-Vilien joining as a defensive assistant.

A native of Mesa, Arizona, Phair is no stranger to professional football. The 52 year-old, who spent 2021 as a defensive assistant at Stanford University, has served on the coaching staff of five different NFL teams since 2009, most recently as defensive line coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Before that, Phair spent 2018-2019 with the Indianapolis Colts, also as d-line coach. He has also coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assistant d-line coach), Chicago Bears (d-line coach), and Seattle Seahawks (assistant d-line and linebackers coach), as well as the University of Illinois (run game coordinator and d-line coach), Tiffin University, and Arizona State.

Phair has also worked as a scout with the Buccaneers, and Seahawks, helping Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory in 2003.

As a player, Phair suited up as a linebacker with ASU from 1990-1992, after earning All-Conference honours with Mesa CC.

Saint-Vilien joins the REDBLACKS after spending the last four years with the Carleton Ravens, most recently serving as interim Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Prior to his time with Carleton, served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach with the Montreal Carabins between 2014-2017. The Montreal native won the Vanier Cup with the Carabins in 2014 while also capturing the Uteck Bowl in 2014 and the Mitchell Bowl the following season.

He played collegiately for the Spartans of Cegep du Vieux Montreal, as well as a year with the Laval Rouge et Or in 2000. Following his playing career he joined Laval as a video analysis coach in time for the school’s Vanier Cup wins in 2003 and 2004.

The club also announced Monday that former defensive line coach Carey Bailey has left the organization to take a position outside of football.