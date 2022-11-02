Checking Down: News and notes from the Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — CFL fans everywhere rejoice, the wait is over. The 2022 post-season is finally upon us.

Come Sunday the Montreal Alouettes with host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final. On the other side of the country the BC Lions will make their first playoff appearance since 2018 as they host the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final.

However, there are plenty of storylines still swirling about the league. CFL award season is here, Nathan Rourke is set to make his playoff debut and the Saskatchewan Roughriders broke major news early this week. Checking Down returns to keep you up to up to date on everything you need to know before kickoff on Sunday.

BC LIONS

– The full list of CFL Award nominees is officially available. BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named as one of the finalist for this year’s Most Outstanding Canadian award (CFL.ca).

– As the Lions get set for their first playoff appearance since 2018, Rourke will be making his playoff debut. Speaking to team media the BC pivot expressed his excitement ahead of the Western Semi-Final (BCLions.com).

– Ahead of Sunday’s Western Semi-Final matchup with the Calgary Stampeders, the Lions announced that due to tremendous response, tickets have been made available in the upper-bowl of BC Place (BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Following their win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the final week of the regular season, quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund were named as the CFL Top Performers for the week (Stampeders.com)

– After an outstanding season which saw him finish second in the league with 14 sacks, Shawn Lemon has been named as one of the finalist for the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player (CFL.ca).

– In the regular season finale, Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell entered the game late in the fourth quarter and received a standing ovation from the Calgary crowd. Speaking to team media, Mitchell described what the moment meant to him (Stampeders.com).

– In the spirit of the Halloween season members of the Stampeders competed in a pumpkin carving contest earlier in the week (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Elks players gathered at Commonwealth Stadium for the final time of 2022 early last week. Team members spoke to media and many shared the belief and a sense of optimism that the team will trend in the right direction for the 2023 season (CFL.ca).

– In seven games with the Green and Gold this season running back Kevin Brown finished the season as the team’s leading back, prompting the Elks organization to sign Brown to a two year contract (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– In what was perhaps the biggest news of the week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Jason Maas was relieved of his duties (CFL.ca).

– Speaking to team media following the announcement of the team’s decision to move on from a portion of their coaching staff, Rider general manager Jeremy O’Day said that the onus is on himself to turn the Riders in a positive direction following the 2022 season (Riderville.com).

– Earlier this week the Roughriders announced that Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker has been announced as a West Division All-Star in just his second season in the Canadian Football League (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros finished the regular season as the league leader in touchdown passes with 37 and has been announced as a finalist for the league’s Most Outstanding Player, he will hope to become the fifth player to win the award in consecutive seasons (CFL.ca).

– With five touchdown receptions in three games through the month of October, Winnipeg rookie receiver Dalton Schoen has been named as one of the CFL’s Top Performers of the month (CFL.ca).

– To celebrate the Halloween season, members of the Blue Bombers visited the local Winnipeg haunted house attraction Heebie Jeebies and BlueBombers.com caught their reactions (BlueBombers.com).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Ahead of Sunday’s Eastern Semi-Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes a deep dive to see who has the edge at each position (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca takes an analytical look at three stats that could define the Eastern Semi-Final on Sunday (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg has been nominated for the league’s Most Outstanding offensive lineman after he helped guide Hamilton to its fourth consecutive playoff appearance (CFL.ca).

– As award season arrives in the CFL, seven members of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been announced as East Division All-Stars (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been named a finalist for Coach of the Year. Dinwiddie guided the Argonauts to an 11-7 mark to claim with the East Division crown, while pushing his career record to 20-12.

– Kurleigh Gittens Jr. enjoyed an outstanding season for the Boatmen. He led all Canadians in catches (81) and receiving yards (1,101) and has been named a finalist for the Most Outstanding Canadian alongside BC’s Nathan Rourke (CFL.ca).

– The Argonauts finished the regular season as the best team in the East Division and had a league-high 16 players announced as divisional All-Stars (Argonauts.ca).

– Earlier in the season members of the Argonauts visited the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ontario. As Mike Hogan recounts for Argonauts.ca, it was a terrific trip (Argonauts.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin had a season to remember in which he set a new career-high and led the league with 17 sacks. For his efforts, Mauldin has been nominated as a finalist for the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the year (CFL.ca).

– Ottawa beat writer Tim Baines sat down for a one-on-one interview with REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke following the conclusion of their 2022 season (Ottawa Sun).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris was named a CFL Top Performer for the month of October. The Als pivot completed 74-of-98 passing (75.5 per cent) for 992 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 5 rushes for 28 yards in three games (CFL.ca).

– In this week’s edition of QB Index, CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary takes a look at Harris as he gets set to make his third consecutive playoff appearance (CFL.ca).

