Elks sign three, including K Greg Hutchins

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Monday that the team has signed National kicker Greg Hutchins, American running back Trayone Gray and defensive back Denzel Washington.

Hutchins returns to the Elks after finishing the 2022 season on Edmonton’s practice roster. The kicker had previously spent time with the Elks as a member of the practice roster in 2019 before signing with the Lions later that season. ​

Gray signed with the Elks in January of 2022, before being released in early May. The University of Miami product spent 2019 training camp with the Cleveland Browns, and signed with the Toronto Argonauts in November of 2019. Collegiately, Gray played four seasons for the Hurricanes, finishing his university career with 60 rushes for 294 yards and five touchdowns.

Washington played two seasons at Arkansas Tech University in 2019 and 2021, where he recorded 37 total tackles, one interception, 10 pass deflections and one forced fumble in 21 career games for the Wonder Boys.