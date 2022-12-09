REDBLACKS sign FB Marco Dubois through 2023

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National fullback Marco Dubois through the 2023 CFL season, the team announced on Friday. Dubois was set to become a free agent in February.

“Coming back to Ottawa was an easy choice for me; the city, the fans and the whole organization has been great to me since I got drafted in 2018,” said Dubois. “It is an honour to play for the REDBLACKS and to continue playing for Bob Dyce. We will give everything we’ve got to bring back the winning culture that RNation deserves. Can’t wait to be back home on Bank Street!”

Dubois, 27, was drafted in the second round, 13th overall by the REDBLACKS in 2018. The Lasalle, Quebec native saw one of the best seasons of his CFL career during 2022, making four catches for 70 yards, including a career-long 54 yard reception in the season opener at Winnipeg.

On special teams, Dubois also chipped nine tackles through 18 games.