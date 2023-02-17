Ticats sign DB Chris Edwards, WR Chris Osei-Kusi

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Chris Edwards.

Edwards, 30, started 13 games in 2022 at the SAM linebacker position for the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, registering 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, two interceptions, two touchdowns and one forced fumble.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ticats add to defence with LBs Thurman, Sopik

» Heading to Hamilton: Ticats sign WR Duke Williams

» Ticats bolster d-line w/ Ja’Gared Davis, Casey Sayles

The six-foot-two, 217-pound native of Detroit, MI has played 80 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2021-2022), BC Lions (2019) and Edmonton (2017-2018), totalling 195 total tackles, four quarterback sacks, nine interceptions, five touchdowns and five forced fumbles. He was named a CFL All-Star and an East Division All-Star in 2021.

The Idaho University product began his professional career in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders (2016). He also spent time in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (2020-2021).

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also announced on Friday that they have signed National receiver Chris Osei-Kusi.

Osei-Kusi, 25, suited up in 17 games for the Edmonton Elks in 2022, registering six receptions for 79 yards. The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Brampton, Ontario has suited up in 22 games over two seasons in the Canadian Football League.

The Queen’s University product also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2021) after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round, 30th overall of the 2019 CFL Draft.