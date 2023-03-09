Argos add QB Cameron Dukes, WR David Ungerer III

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American quarterback Cameron Dukes and Canadian wide receiver David Ungerer III.

Dukes is the second quarterback signing the Argos have made in the wake of the departure of starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The team signed Bryan Scott on March 1.

Dukes, 24, most recently spent time with the Vegas Knighthawks of the Indoor Football League in 2022, playing eight games and throwing for over 1,100 yards and 27 touchdowns, while scoring another three majors on the ground.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound signal-caller played four seasons at Lindsey Wilson College (2018-2021) where he filled the record books for the Blue Raiders. The Kentucky native finished his career as a national champion in 2020, a three-time conference All-American and three-time conference offensive player of the year after throwing for over 10,000 yards and 114 touchdowns, while adding over 1,900 rushing yards and an additional nine scores on the ground in 49 career games.

Dukes was also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which goes to the top football student-athlete in the nation.

Ungerer III, 27, spent the last three years in Hamilton after being drafted by the Ticats in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft.

The Idaho alum caught 33 passes for 456 yards and two touchdowns in 38 career games for the Tabbies. At Idaho, the five-foot-10, 171-pound receiver hauled in 116 passes for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in 34 games for the Vandals.