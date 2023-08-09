Checking Down: Adams Jr. takes first-team reps

TORONTO — The BC Lions might get the return of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. after the veteran took first-team reps in practice. Head coach Rick Campbell expressed optimism about Adams’ chances of starting against the Stampeders on Saturday.

More from Week 10 includes wide receiver Markeith Ambles returning to the Stamps, quarterback Tre Ford starting for the Edmonton Elks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders releasing wide receiver Derel Walker.

That and more you’ll find here on Week 10’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. took first team reps in practice as the Lions prepare to face the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, Aug. 12. Head coach Rick Campbell later confirmed that all signs point toward Adams Jr. starting for the Lions in Week 10.

– The Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of American running back JaQuan Hardy to the practice roster. The native of Westlake, Ohio most recently attended training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2022. After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in May 2021, Hardy earned a spot on the practice squad and was activated in weeks 14 and 15 as an injury replacement for Tony Pollard (BCLions.com).

Rick Campbell said post-practice all signs point toward Vernon Adams Jr. being able to start on Saturday. “So far, so good. We’ll see how the rest of the practice week goes. He was good out here today.” Injury Report presented by @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/KIB72NnV8p — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 8, 2023

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stampeders have re-signed wide receiver Markeith Ambles after his release from the Toronto Argonauts. Ambles previously spent four years and three seasons (2018-19, 2021) with the Red and White, appearing in 29 regular-season games and making 117 catches for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns. He joined the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent in February of 2022 and set career highs last season with 72 receptions for 737 yards and five touchdowns to help the Boatmen win a championship. (Stampeders.com).

– Daniel Austin writes about Ambles feeling comfortable in practice for the Stamps right away having returned to the team on Saturday after a stint with the Argos (Calgary Sun).

"Getting back out here with the guys, it felt good, felt like home." Markeith Ambles addresses the media after his first practice back in red and white!#TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/0usHskgm22 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) August 8, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– National pivot Tre Ford will start for the Edmonton Elks as they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday at Commonwealth Stadium for Week 10, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– Ford will try to get Edmonton’s first win of the season after an 0-8 start in 2023 and their first win at home in the last 22 games (TSN.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American wide receiver Derel Walker, the team announced on Wednesday. Walker joined the Green and White in March after seven seasons in the CFL that included a Grey Cup Championship, two CFL All-Star awards, four divisional All-Star awards, three 1,000-plus-yard seasons and the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award in 2015 (CFL.ca).

– Saskatchewan’s pass-rushing unit dominated in the win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday. Check out offensive and defensive grades for every team in Week 9 according to PFF (CFL.ca).

– Darrell Davis writes about quarterback Mason Fine‘s quick decision making, including a conversation with former head coach and current TSN analyst Paul LaPolice (Regina Leader-Post).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Zach Collaros, Royce Metchie, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 9 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Wide receiver Kenny Lawler is putting up yards on a record pace since returning to the team, writes Ted Wyman (Winnipeg Sun).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that the club and assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Condell have mutually agreed to part ways. The team also announced that senior assistant coach Scott Milanovich will take over the club’s play calling duties (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– TSN’s Dave Naylor talks about the Argos’ first loss of the season, the latest news on Chad Kelly’s injury and more (TSN.ca).

– Longtime Toronto Argonaut Zenon Andrusyshyn died on Monday at age 76 (TSN.ca).

Indications are @TorontoArgos QB Chad Kelly will start Sunday for Argos versus Ottawa. Team returns to practice Wednesday.#CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 8, 2023

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Head coach Bob Dyce wants to use a tough loss to the Roughriders in Week 9 as an opportunity for the REDBLACKS to get better going forward (TSN.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia praised his team’s defence ahead of the game against the Roughriders on Friday at Molson Stadium (TSN.ca).

– Wide receiver Regis Cibasu scored his first CFL touchdown in Week 9 against the Tiger-Cats on a 37-yard pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo. The receiver was relieved to finally find the end zone, writes Joey Alfieri (MontrealAlouettes.com).