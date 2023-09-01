From the Editor’s Desk: Welcome to Labour Day Weekend!

Can you feel it?

It’s the excitement in the air across the country as CFL fans ready for the most exhilarating weekend of the regular season; OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Every game means a lot in the regular season, but there’s just something about this weekend that feels different.

The hits are a little harder, the catches are a bit more jaw-dropping, the throws seem a little more explosive, and the rivalries are a little more heated. There’s nothing like it.

I can’t wait for things to get underway on Saturday night.

RELATED

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca’s writers’ LD Weekend picks

» Costabile: 10 players to watch during Labour Day Weekend

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Chad Kelly ($13,700) CAPTAIN

RB – AJ Ouellette ($12,000)

RB – James Butler ($10,000)

WR – Kenny Lawler ($10,000)

WR – Reggie Begelton ($8,000)

Flex – Lucky Whitehead ($8,000)

Defence – Edmonton Elks ($8,100)

After a 140.4 FP week last week, (yes, I’m flexing here) I’m feeling confident heading into LD Weekend. Famous last words, I know.

At quarterback I’m going with Chad Kelly. Fresh off a new contract, Kelly heads into Hamilton with a projected score of 23.5 FP. I like the sound of that. Plus, Kelly put up 29.8 and 27.8 FP the last two times he and his Argos played the Tiger-Cats so if history is any indication, he’s in for another big performance.

AJ Ouellette and James Butler are my running backs this week. Ouellette should feast on a Hamilton run defence that has allowed 119.2 yards per game on the ground, while Butler should continue to pound the rock (he has two-straight games over 100 yards) even against a Toronto defence that has been excellent against the run.

I’ve taken Kenny Lawler and Reggie Begelton at receiver. Both have had some big games as of late and I think they will perform well on the big stage of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. Begleton had 41.3 FP (!!!) against Toronto last week and while I don’t think he will get that many this week, I’m hoping he is still Jake Maier‘s favourite target.

I’m going with Lucky Whitehead has my FLEX. He’s been used more lately in the Lions offence and with Alexander Hollins listed as a game time decision, Whitehead may take on the bulk of his touches if Hollins can’t go.

Edmonton Elks is my defence going against Maier and the Calgary Stampeders.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

BC at Montreal

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Montreal has played well lately, but I think BC will bounce back after a loss against Hamilton last week that I’m sure defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips‘ group will want to improve upon after giving up 30 points.

PICK: BC

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

I say this every week, but I’m not picking against Winnipeg. Plus, with Zach Collaros 6-0 in Labour Day Classics, it seems like a no-brainer (again, famous last words).

PICK: Winnipeg

Toronto at Hamilton

Monday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Any time Toronto and Hamilton meet, it’s a good game. While Hamilton is coming off a confidence-building win over BC, I still think the Argos win their second-straight LD Classic at Tim Hortons Field.

PICK: Toronto

Edmonton at Calgary

Monday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Edmonton has looked good as of late in their two-game winning streak and I don’t think the momentum stops against Calgary. We knew Tre Ford was dangerous with his legs, but he’s also proved he’s a thread down field, completing 15 of 18 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown last week. I think he’ll lead Edmonton to another win on Monday.

PICK: Edmonton