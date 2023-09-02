Bombers go into LD Weekend seeking playoff spot

REGINA — Fresh off a bye, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will attempt to make it consecutive wins over teams currently ahead of them when they welcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Mosaic Stadium on Sunday night as part of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The last time the Roughriders were in action, they handed the BC Lions a 34-29 loss to even their record at 5-5.

The Blue Bombers, meanwhile, increased their West Division lead with a convincing 47-17 victory over Montreal in Week 12. A win in Saskatchewan will clinch the Bombers’ a playoff spot.

It’ll be the second meeting of the two this season, with Winnipeg having won 45-27 back in Week 2 and the first of back-to-back games with the teams squaring off again next week at IG Field.

The Roughriders hit the field sitting fourth overall in total net yardage per game at 344.1. It’s an impressive total given they’ve had three different quarterbacks under centre this year in Trevor Harris, Mason Fine and more recently Jake Dolegala.

It’ll again be Dolegala in the pocket after he threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions. Going up against a similarly tough Bombers’ defence, he’ll have several options downfield.

Receivers Shawn Bane Jr. and Tevin Jones are still the top targets in head coach Craig Dickenson’s pass game but Samuel Emilus, Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Picton provide a stellar supporting cast.

The game will also be the second of the year for Kian Schaffer-Baker. If he can get back to his regular form, it’ll make for an even more diverse receiving game.

Dickenson liked what he saw from Dolegala in his first start and is excited to see what he’ll bring in his second game.

“He’s a confident guy to begin with,” Dickenson told Riderville.com.

“I think his confidence has always been high, maybe a little more confident after a good first game. He’s got a charismatic personality. What you need from quarterbacks is work ethic, toughness and good decision making.”

Defensive back Demerio Houston has seven interceptions and Winston Rose picked off a pass against the Alouettes, so finding an open receiver won’t be an easy task.

That’s not to mention the pressure that will surely be applied by the Bombers at the line of scrimmage. Defensive linemen Cameron Lawson and Jake Thomas join Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat in an aggressive front with 31 sacks.

On the ground, Jamal Morrow has 561 rushing yards and goes up against a defence holding its opposition to 92.7 yards per game.

Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros opposes Dolegala after returning from injury to play against Montreal. Collaros threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns but also had an uncharacteristic three interceptions. It’s an issue he’ll need to resolve quickly as the Riders feature a number of strong defensive backs that have helped keep receivers to 245.4 yards per game.

Those backs, including Amari Henderson and Nic Marshall, are tasked with shutting down just as many playmaking receivers on the Bombers.

Dalton Schoen has shown no signs of a sophomore slump with 753 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Aside from Schoen, Nic Demski has five touchdowns and Kenny Lawler is a big play threat.

Just as dangerous on the ground, Brady Oliveira increased his lead in rushing yards and now has 902 thanks to a 116-yard performance against the Alouettes. He could become the first running back to break the 1,000-yard mark this season.

Oliveira feels like his chemistry with the Bombers’ offensive line continues to improve and is critical to his success each week.

“I’m approaching games now with this offensive line knowing what we can do,” Oliveira told Bluebombers.com.

“They’re moving guys up front, they’ve been hot the last couple of weeks and there’s no slowing down for them. They’ve found their stride and I’m getting more comfortable with them and more chemistry as the weeks go by. I’m definitely at peace when I’m out there and playing a lot faster.”

Trying to slow him down is a defensive line and a set of linebackers that’s allowing 95 yards per game on the ground.

Anthony Lanier II and Pete Robertson are physical presences off the edge and will try to contain Oliveira, who will see linebackers Larry Dean and Micah Teitz in the middle of the field.

With a victory, the Blue Bombers can extend their stronghold on the West Division lead.

A win by the Riders can tighten things up atop the division.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. International viewers can watch on CFL+, while American viewers can catch the game on CBS Sports Network. Canadian viewers will find the game on TSN and RDS.

