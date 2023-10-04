Checking Down: Options at pivot for Ticats

TORONTO — It’s Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator and there are four teams battling for a final playoff spot between the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have secured their place in the post-season but are still in flux at the quarterback position. TSN’s Dave Naylor reported that veterans Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz have split starter reps in practice this week. Mitchell is returning from his second stint in the six-game injured list and was limited on Tuesday.

To get you up to date with all the news and notes from Thanksgiving Weekend, here’s this week’s Checking Down:

BC LIONS

– Vernon Adams Jr. made the grade for September in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 13 to 17 (CFL.ca).

– The Lions announced on Monday the return of running back JaQuan Hardy to the practice roster. The native of Westlake, Ohio most recently had a stint with the Lions this past August after he attended training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2022. After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in May 2021, Hardy earned a spot on the practice squad and was activated in weeks 14 and 15 as an injury replacement for Tony Pollard.

IT'S TIME 🔥 Playoff Ticket pre-sale begins NOW! BC Lions INSIDERS – check your emails! Public on-sale starts Oct 11th, but it's not too late to become an Insider (it's free). Sign up now and get your link by end of day! 🏈 SIGN UP: https://t.co/HBNLWnNf6C pic.twitter.com/FOSMGo0syy — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 4, 2023

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stampeders have 10.32 per cent chance of making the post-season according to this week’s CFL Simulation (CFL.ca).

– Calgary’s chances of making the playoffs are not high after losing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but the Stamps are still fighting for a spot amidst a season where they had to battle injuries and adversity (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun).

– Cameron Judge made the grade for Week 17 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Defensive lineman A.C. Leonard is having one of the rarest seasons for the Green and Gold in modern CFL history. At a time when players are virtually exclusive to one side of the ball, the Edmonton Elks defensive lineman has made an impact on both offense and defense (Brian Swane, GoElks.com).

– The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Dresser Winn and National defensive lineman Olivier Charles-Pierre , the club announced Saturday (Brian Swane, GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Legendary Saskatchewan Roughrider George Reed passed away Sunday after a long and beautiful life that included incredible success both on and off the football field (CFL.ca).

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Jaylen Moody, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club mourn the passing of one of its greatest players of all time, George Reed. 💚 https://t.co/FJxvw8aq3i pic.twitter.com/7pTlQdlMPm — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) October 2, 2023

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Blue Bombers and the Lions face off on Friday at BC Place in a battle for first place in the West Division (TSN.ca).

– Janarion Grant is nearing a return to the field and is eager to show why he’s one of the best special team players in the league. Injured in the fifth game of the season, the ace returner still ranks second in the CFL in punt-return average (13.7 yards with Toronto’s Javon Leake first at 15.5) and his kickoff return average (24.8) is second to Hamilton’s Tyreik McAllister (26.5) [BlueBombers.com]

News from Bomberland: Janarion Grant in full gear as @Wpg_BlueBombers practice begins — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) October 3, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Bo Levi Mitchell could be close to a return to action, per a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor. Naylor said that Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz were splitting first-team quarterback reps at Ticats’ practice on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– Simoni Lawrence is putting up a solid season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after being limited in 2022 due to injuries (TSN.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Argos receiver DaVaris Daniels and pivot Chad Kelly talked to TSN CFL analyst Davis Sanchez about the relationship they have built in Toronto while reenacting a successful play used in the Labour Day Classic (TSN.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts Football announced on Monday they have signed five players to their expanded practice roster, including National wide receiver Richie Sindani, National defensive back Daniel Valente, American defensive tackle Tyler Williams, and American wide receivers Aaron Parker and Justin Marshall (CFL.ca).

Not your average Wednesday! A legendary organization is celebrating 150 years & counting! Go Argos! 🌊🎉 https://t.co/PnzDjJzAMI — DaShaun Amos (@Famousss_Amos) October 4, 2023

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Head coach Bob Dyce preaches focus and attention to detail after the latest loss to the Alouettes that lowered the odds for the REDBLACKS of making the post-season (TSN.ca).

– Fan favourite Sherrod Baltimore has built a special relationship with the city of Ottawa in his the REDBLACKS (Frankie Benvenuti, OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett get you set for CFL All-Star voting to open by making theirAll-Star picks at defensive line, running back, and defensive back as well as interviewing Montreal star receiver Austin Mack in this week’s edition of The Waggle (CFL.ca).

– The Alouettes have clinched a playoff spot with the win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 17 (MontrealAlouettes.com).