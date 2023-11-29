Riders add a trio of American DBs, including Rodney Clemons

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive backs Rodney Clemons, Cole Coleman, and Mark Fields II.

Clemons (six-foot, 205 pounds) spent the 2023 season with the Green and White, seeing action in three games and recording one special teams tackle.

The 26-year-old initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the season on the practice squad. The Texas native spent a portion of the 2021 season on the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Clemons played five collegiate seasons (2015-2019) at Southern Methodist University. In 54 games, the former Mustang recorded 275 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions, 34 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks. In his senior season in 2019, Clemons led the team with four interceptions to earn Second-Team All-ACC honours.

Coleman (five-foot-10, 193 pounds) initially signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and attended rookie camp with the team.

The North Carolina native played five collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at Elon University. In 42 games, the 23-year-old logged 281 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, nine pass deflections, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. The former Phoenix earned First-Team All-Coastal Athletic Association honours in 2021 and Second-Team honours in 2020. Following his collegiate career, Coleman ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at his pro day, which would have ranked first among all safeties at the NFL combine.

Fields II (five-foot-10, 181 pounds) will be back in Green and White after initially signing with the club in October. Fields II began his professional football career when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. Following training camp, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he saw action in one regular season game. The North Carolina native split the 2020 season with the Vikings and the Houston Texans, playing in four games and recording two tackles. He spent time with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2021.

Fields II played four collegiate seasons (2016-2019) at Clemson University, suiting up in 46 games. The former Tiger recorded 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, 12 pass deflections, one interception which he returned for a touchdown. He helped Clemson capture the College Football Playoff National Championship in both the 2016 and 2018 seasons. The 27-year-old logged two pass breakups against Alabama in the 2018 championship game.