Elks bring DL Romeo McKnight back to the CFL

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Friday that they have signed defensive lineman Romeo McKnight.

McKnight returns to the CFL after playing with the Calgary Stampeders in 2022. In four regular season games with the Stamps, he recorded seven tackles and one sack before being released following training camp in 2023. The Illinois native had a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 after signing as undrafted free agent.

McKnight played his senior year at UNC Charlotte in 2020, where he was named an All-Conference USA Honourable Mention. In six games with the 49ers, he registered 24 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Prior to joining UNC Charlotte, McKnight played two seasons (2018-2019) at Illinois State, totalling 111 total tackles, 15 sacks, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 26 career games for the Redbirds. In 2019, he was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team selection after leading the team in both sacks (12) and tackles for loss (16.5).

The Edmonton Elks will return to the field in 2024 for the club’s 75th CFL season.