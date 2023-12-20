Bombers extend National LB Tanner Cadwallader through 2025

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday morning that they have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with National linebacker Tanner Cadwallader.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Cadwallader (five-foot-11, 214 pounds) returns in 2024 for his fourth CFL season – all of them with the Blue Bombers.

Selected in the seventh round, 64th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft, Cadwallader has grown into one of the club’s top special teams players. Since being selected out of Wilfrid Laurier, Cadwallader has played in every game over his three seasons, recording 38 special teams tackles (including 16 in 2023), four defensive tackles and one forced fumble.