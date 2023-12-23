Riders extend LB C.J. Reavis through 2025

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Saturday that they have signed American linebacker C.J. Reavis to a two-year contract extension. He was due to become a free agent in February.

Reavis (six-foot, 198 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after a standout season on the defence where he lined up both at safety and Sam linebacker.

RELATED

» Riders extend asst GMs Kyle Carson, Paul Jones

» Riders extend defensive back Amari Henderson

» Holiday Cheer: Red Tag + CFL unveil 2024 schedule

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

The 28-year-old played in 17 games in 2023 and registered 59 defensive tackles (including five for a loss), three sacks, one interception, one pass knockdown, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, while also notching six special-teams tackles. All told, Reavis was involved in 81 defensive plays in 2023, second on the team to middle linebacker Larry Dean. Reavis’s season is especially impressive as he did it on the heels of recovering from a torn Achillies sustained on October 29th, 2022. Reavis played four games in 2022 and made four special teams tackles.

Prior to the CFL, Reavis was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He made his NFL debut with the Jags in December of 2018, recording one tackle. After the 2018 season, Reavis went on to spend time with the Atlanta Falcons.

Reavis was highly recruited out of high school, receiving offers from Tennessee, North Carolina and Ohio State amongst others, before settling on Virginia Tech. From there, he transferred to East Mississippi, appearing on the popular show Last Chance U, and recording 40 tackles, eight pass break ups and two interceptions.

After one season at East Mississippi, he transferred to Marshall. The Virginia native flourished in his time with The Herd, recording 132 tackles, one interception and five tackles for loss in 21 games.