No better place to play than Riderville for Mario Alford

Mario Alford’s speed is evident even when he isn’t returning a kick for a touchdown.

He is also an exceptionally fast negotiator.

Following each of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ past two seasons, Alford has signed a one-year contract extension well in advance of the CFL’s free agency period.

The most-recent deal was announced on Thursday.

“It feels great to be a Rider,” Alford says. “There’s just something about being part of the organization. It’s very unique.

“I don’t think there’s a better place to play.”

Nor has there been a better return specialist since Alford joined the Roughriders in a July 3, 2022 trade with the Montreal Alouettes.

In only 13 games with the 2022 Roughriders, Alford scored four return touchdowns — two on kickoffs, one on a punt and one on a missed field goal — en route to being named the league’s premier special teams player.

He was presented with the award two days after his first contract extension with the Roughriders was announced.

Alford followed up in 2023 by taking three punt returns to the house and earning West Division All-Star honours. Another new deal ensued.

“I feel wanted in Saskatchewan and that’s very important to me,” he says from his off-season residence — a farm near the small West Virginia city of Sistersville.

“Saskatchewan feels like home for me. There’s something about that atmosphere and that fan base. Everything around it feels right for me.

“I find it really exciting to be there. I love playing for the fans. I love playing for the organization. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

At first, Alford wasn’t quite sure what to expect after he was obtained by the Roughriders for a fifth-round draft choice.

At the time of the trade, he had already scored three return TDs in 14 career CFL regular season games, spent with the Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts. He had also gone the distance in a playoff contest.

As familiar as he was with the end zone, Saskatchewan was largely foreign territory.

“I really didn’t know about the culture there,” Alford recalls. “Certain places have certain standards and certain cultures. Nothing against the other teams I played for, but Saskatchewan has been the best place for me.”

The only regret: Back-to-back 6-12 seasons.

“Winning is my main goal,” Alford states. “Win, win, win. Obviously, I want to do my part and to do what the team needs, but it’s not about myself or any individual accolades.

“Football is a team sport. I want us to get to a Grey Cup and win it.”

That message was underlined during a recent conversation with the Roughriders’ newly appointed head coach.

“Corey Mace FaceTimed me and it was all about winning and the culture,” Alford says. “I told him, ‘I’ve had individual accolades and I’ve broken records but, at the end of the day, it’s all about winning.’ ”

The records and accolades are impressive, as much as the selfless Alford wants to downplay them.

His seven return touchdowns as a Roughrider are already the most in franchise history. Corey Holmes, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2002 and 2005, held the previous record of six.

With 10 career return TDs, Alford already ranks sixth in league history — even though he has played in far fewer regular season games than the five accomplished game-breakers who are above him.

Henry (Gizmo) Williams leads the way with 31 TDs in 203 games.

Next in line are Bashir Levingston (15 TDs in 78 games), Brandon Banks (13 TDs, 127 games), Keith Stokes (12 TDs, 88 games) and Earl Winfield (12 TDs, 130 games).

Alford has joined the exclusive double-digit return-TD fraternity despite having played in only 46 games.

Moreover, he tied a CFL single-game record for punt-return TDs — two — when he sprinted 94 and 67 yards to pay dirt on July 15 against the visiting Calgary Stampeders.

There were seven previous instances of twin punt-return scores, including a pair by the Roughriders’ Curtis Mayfield against the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 5, 1999.

By scoring on three punt returns last season, Alford claimed a share of a Roughriders record, joining Mayfield (in 1999) and Willis Jacox (1991).

“It’s a great feeling to put points on the board and to hear the crowd rumble,” Alford says. “That kind of touchdown can have a big impact on the game.”

The touchdowns keep coming, even though Alford is past 30 — which can be an ominous age for a professional athlete.

Even though he turns 32 on Feb. 25, his speed and elusiveness are still top-tier.

“Once you get to a certain age, it’s all about taking care of your body,” Alford says. “It’s the little things that matter.

“When you’re 25 or 26, you can just jump up and get to it. Now it’s all about being a crafty vet and doing the right things on and off the field.”

Toward that end, he wants to maintain his involvement in the community while continuing to pay regular visits to the end zone.

“I can’t wait for the 2024 season,” Alford says. “Rider Nation, I’m happy to be back, and I’m looking forward to giving the fans a show.”