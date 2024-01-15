Ticats sign OL Jordan Murray to two-year extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the team has signed American offensive lineman Jordan Murray to a two-year contract extension. Murray was set to become a free agent in February.

Murray, 26, started seven games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, after joining the club part-way through the season. The six-foot-nine, 330-pound native of Coppell, Texas has suited up in 18 games for the Tiger-Cats over two seasons (2021, 2023), seeing time at both tackle positions.

Murray also spent time south of the border with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022-2023) and Seattle Seahawks (2019) while also spending time with the Spring League’s Generals (2020).

The former University of North Texas offensive lineman dressed in 44 games over four seasons for the Mean Green (2015-2018), where he saw time at all four tackle and guard positions.