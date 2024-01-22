Ticats extend National fullback Garand-Gauthier

- News
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday, the team has extended National fullback Felix Garand-Gauthier to a two-year deal.
Garand-Gauthier, 28, suited up in 18 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, posting six receptions for 54 yards while also adding five special teams tackles.
The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Mirabel, Quebec has played 46 games over his three seasons in Hamilton (2021-2023), registering 15 receptions for 244 yards while adding 23 total tackles, including 21 special teams tackles.
Garand-Gauthier was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fifth round, 37th overall in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft, after spending two seasons (2018-2019) at Laval University.