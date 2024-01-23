Stamps extend fullback William Langlais

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended national fullback William Langlais. A member of the Red and White since 2015, Langlais had been slated to become a free agent next month.

The Stamps have also signed rookie American offensive lineman Chris Toth.

Langlais was selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2015 Canadian Football League draft and he made his professional debut the same year. The Université de Sherbrooke alum has contributed both as a fullback and on special teams over his eight seasons with the Stampeders. In 123 career regular-season games, he has 60 special-teams tackles and a fumble-recovery touchdown as well as 10 kickoff returns for 162 yards. On offence, he has supplemented his blocking responsibilities with 24 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Langlais has also suited up for 12 post-season contests with Calgary and was a member of the Stamps’ 2018 Grey Cup-winning team.

In 2023, Langlais played 17 regular-season games as well as the Western Semi-Final and had four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in addition to three kickoff returns for 40 yards.

Toth attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Chicago Bears in 2023 after completing his collegiate career at Aurora University. In his senior season at Aurora, he earned Division III All-American honours and an invite to the Hula Bowl after helping the Spartans offence achieve per-game averages of 46.1 points, 471.9 total yards and 203.9 rushing yards.

Toth transferred to Aurora after two seasons at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill. His father Tom, also an offensive lineman, played a total of five seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers.