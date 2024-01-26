Als sign four American players, including RB Charles McClelland

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that they have added four American players, including defensive linemen Jacorey Johns and Ifeanyi Maijeh, running back Charles McClelland and receiver Malachi Carter.

Johns (six-foot-four, 255 pounds) played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL in 2023. He spent four seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2019-2022). In 2022, he led his team to victory at the Gasparilla Bowl. That season, he made 12 solo tackles and 18 assisted. He had a tackle for loss in four consecutive games that year. The Cartersville GA native played 43 career games and totalled 131 tackles, 8.5 sacks and forced a fumble in college. The 23-year-old is the cousin of Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray.

Maijeh (six-foot-two, 290 pounds) started 10 of 12 games with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in his senior year. In two seasons, he totaled 19 solo tackles and 41 assisted, with 3.5 sacks and three knock downs. The Far Rockaway N.Y. native played in the Shrine Bowl. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks after his final season at Rutgers.

The 24-year-old started his collegiate career with the Temple Owls (2018-2020). In 21 games, he amassed 49 solo tackles and 24 assisted, 5.5 sacks and he forced two fumbles.

McClelland (five-foot-11, 200 pounds) played for the Cincinnati Bearcats (2018-2022). He exploded in his last season earning 849 yards and seven touchdowns on 146 carries. The Homerville, GA native also caught 15 passes for 126 yards. The 24-year-old signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Carter (six-foot-three, 192 pounds) played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2018-2022) setting a school record by playing in 58 games. He tallied 1,417 yards on 99 receptions, and he added 10 majors during his time with the Yellow Jackets. In 2023, the 23-year-old was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl where he led the National team with three receptions for 34 yards. He was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft.