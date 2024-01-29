Stamps announce 2024 coaching staff

CALGARY — Calgary Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson announced on Monday his coaching staff for the 2024 Canadian Football League season.

The group includes two newcomers – André Bolduc, who takes over as running backs coach, and Ryan Williams, who is the Red and White’s new quarterbacks coach.

Bolduc has extensive experience including nine seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and one with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Alma, QC, native was previously a head coach at the Université de Sherbrooke and Collège Montmorency and offensive coordinator at the Université de Montréal.

RELATED

» Stampeders extend RB Peyton Logan, LB Darius Williams

» Stampeders extend Dedrick Mills and Nick Statz

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

As a player, Bolduc was a two-time all-star receiver at Concordia University and played six seasons in the CFL with the Ottawa Rough Riders, Edmonton and Montreal.

Williams comes to Calgary after six years in a variety of roles at the University of Georgia including assistant wide receivers and quality control coach, graduate assistant working with quarterbacks and recruiting and player personnel analyst. During Williams’ six years at Georgia, the Bulldogs finished first in the Southeastern Conference’s East Division five times and won a pair of national titles.

Before beginning his coaching career, Williams was a college quarterback at Memphis and Miami and in 2016 he signed as undrafted free agent with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers.

The remainder of Dickenson’s staff consists of returnees with a combined 53 years of coaching experience with the Calgary organization:

• Special-teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam (entering his 20th season as a coach with the Stampeders)

• Defensive coordinator Brent Monson (15th season)

• Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco (11th season)

• Defensive backs coach and CFL draft coordinator Dwayne Cameron (fifth season)

• Linebackers coach Bob Slowik (fourth season)

• Receivers coach Nik Lewis (second season, also played 11 seasons for the Stampeders)

• Defensive line coach Juwan Simpson (second season, also played eight seasons for the Stampeders)

• Offensive and special teams assistant coach Des Catellier (second season)

An addition to the training and medical staff is Daryl Chambers as strength and conditioning coach. Chambers has previously worked for the Canadian Sports Institute Calgary and the University of Calgary as well as serving an internship with the Calgary Flames. Chambers has also been employed by Ignite Athletics and ORKA Performance.

The rest of the football operations staff includes:

• Assistant general manager and director of player personnel Brendan Mahoney

• Director of U.S. scouting Cole Hufnagel

• Director of football operations Nick Bojda

• Director of football administration Molly Campbell

• Head athletic therapist Stephen Wady

• Assistant athletic therapist Hailee Coll

• Equipment manager George Hopkins

• Assistant equipment manager Gord Taillefer

• Director of video operations Ross Folan

• Video assistant Bruce McCabe

• Video assistant Nick Friedrichson