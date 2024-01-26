Stamps extend Dedrick Mills and Nick Statz

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American running back Dedrick Mills and National defensive back Nick Statz, the team announced on Friday. Both players had been eligible to become free agents on Feb. 13.

Mills was Calgary’s leading rusher in 2023 as he racked up 802 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 14 games including nine starts. The University of Nebraska alumnus had a pair of 100-yard performances and he also contributed 21 catches for 123 yards and three kickoff returns for 55 yards.

In 20 career games over two seasons with the Red and White, Mills has 209 carries for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns as well as 34 catches for 228 yards.

Statz is a local product – Notre Dame High School and the University of Calgary – who has played 36 games for the Stamps since being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. In 13 games including one start in 2023, he had five defensive tackles, two special-teams stops, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one knockdown.

For his career, Statz has 11 defensive tackles, 17 special-teams stops, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two knockdowns.