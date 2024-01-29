Stamps extend defensive back Titus Wall

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American defensive back Titus Wall, the team announced on Monday. The Missouri State product had been eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Wall has played 21 games over two seasons since signing with Calgary in April of 2022. Playing primarily at the SAM position in the secondary, Wall has accumulated 94 career tackles including eight tackles for loss, 10 special-teams tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and three knockdowns.

Wall has scored two defensive touchdowns for the Stamps – one on an interception and one on a fumble return.

In 2023, Wall started 11 games at SAM and had 55 defensive tackles including a team-leading five tackles for loss. He also recorded seven special-teams tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and two knockdowns before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Classic.