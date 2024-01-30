Als release running back William Stanback

MONTREAL — It’s the end of an era in Montreal.

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have released American running back William Stanback, per his request. The veteran was set to become a free agent on February 13.

Stanback (six-foot, 233 pounds) joined the Alouettes in 2018, and went over 1,000 yards two times in his career. The 29-year-old’s best season came in 2021, when he ran for 1176 yards and three touchdowns. Stanback also helped lead the Alouettes to the Grey Cup last November, rushing for 800 yards and two majors during the regular season while adding 242 yards from scrimmage and a Grey Cup major over three post-season games.

Overall in his career Stanback has amassed 3,716 rushing yards and 11 scores, with 1,058 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a pass catcher.

“We’d like to thank Will for his years of faithful service,” said Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “After several meetings with Will and his camp, he informed us that he wanted to be granted his early release before the start of free agency. We have decided to honour his wishes.”