REDBLACKS sign National OL Dariusz Bladek

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have reached a one-year deal with National free agent offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek. Bladek had been eligible to become a free agent on February 13 before being released by the Toronto Argonauts on January 18.

“Dariusz is a proven contributor in our league, as a Canadian offensive lineman,” said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. “We’re excited to welcome him to Ottawa.”

Bladek, 29, missed much of the 2023 season due to injury, and most recently suited up during the 2022 season. He helped the Toronto Argonauts to a victory in the 109th Grey Cup, starting in 17 regular season games, and both postseason games.

“I’m excited to be playing in the nation’s capital!” said Bladek. “I can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates, and meet the great fans of Ottawa!”

Drafted in the second round, 11th overall, by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017, Bladek was with the team until 2020, when he joined the Argos, and has appeared in 72 career regular season games, all told. The Clifton, New Jersey native spent his collegiate years with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.