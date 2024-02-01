Stamps sign American DB Carlins Platel

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Carlins Platel, the team announced on Thursday.

Platel attended training camp with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and signed with the United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars in 2023.

In college, Platel played his senior season at South Carolina. In 12 games including seven starts for the Gamecocks, he had 21 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

He transferred to South Carolina after three seasons at Assumption, a Division II program in Worcester, Mass. He was a first-team Northeast-10 Conference all-star in 2019 with the Greyhounds and made the all-rookie team in 2017. In 33 games at Assumption, he had 96 tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions one pick-six, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 37 passes defended.