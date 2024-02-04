Stamps extend veteran DB Branden Dozier

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American defensive back Branden Dozier, the team announced on Sunday. The six-year veteran had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

Dozier made 16 starts for the Stampeders during the 2023 season including 11 at safety and five at the SAM position. He made 63 tackles including four tackles for loss, seven special-teams stops, two sacks, two fumble recoveries including one that he returned for a touchdown and six knockdowns.

Dozier also started the Western Semi-Final and made four tackles.

In 88 career regular-season games for Calgary, the Montreal Alouettes and the BC Lions, the UNC Charlotte alum has 352 defensive tackles including nine tackles for loss, 71 special-teams tackles, five sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 21 knockdowns.

Dozier originally signed with the Stampeders in 2020 and has played 37 games over three seasons for the Red and White.