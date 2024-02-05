REDBLACKS release receiver Nate Behar

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are making moves on offence ahead of the start of free agency on February 13.

The team announced on Monday they have released National receiver Nate Behar. The REDBLACKS also announced earlier on Monday they have extended wide receiver Justin Hardy.

“We would like to thank Nate for his contributions to our team, and to our community,” said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. “We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

A 29-year-old product of London, ON, Behar has played the last three seasons with the REDBLACKS. During the 2023 campaign, he appeared in 12 games, recording 334 yards, and a touchdown, on 39 receptions. He arrived in the nation’s capital after being drafted fifth overall by the Edmonton Elks organization in 2017, and spending the two subsequent seasons with the team.