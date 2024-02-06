REDBLACKS sign DB Justin Howell to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed defensive back Justin Howell to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

The veteran was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Howell was a seventh-round draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft by the REDBLACKS and has been with the team ever since, registering 99 defensive tackles, 27 special teams tackles, one sack and five fumbles forced over 60 appearances.

The defensive back tallied 39 tackles and a fumble forced in 13 games last season and now returns for his sixth season at the nation’s capital.